Sale of late Wrexham farmer’s tractors brings in big crowds

The Ford 7610

The sale at Halghton Grove, Halghton Lane, Penley was conducted by leading regional auctioneers Halls on behalf of the executors of the late Mr Peter Groom.

Despite the rain, a large crowd assembled with competitive bidding throughout the auction.

Four tractors, including three Ford models dating to 1987, went under the hammer and the top price of £26,000 went to a 2006 New Holland TM155.

The Land Rover Defender 90 Hardtop

A 1994 Ford 8630 Power Shift 4WD tractor sold for £15,800, a 1987 Ford 7610 2WD tractor made £8,150 and a 1990 Ford 3910-H 2WD tractor found a new home for £2,900.

A 2011 JCB TM 310s loader and pallet tines sold for £25,000 and competitive bidding saw a 2012 Land Rover Defender 90 Hardtop make £25,500.

The extensive range of farm implements and machinery also sold well. Leading prices were £8,200 for a John Deere 1365 trailed mower conditioner, £7,600 for a 2019 Portequip PT012 26ft twin axle bale trailer and thripples, £6,200 for a West 1600 side discharge muck spreader, £1,500 for a KRM M2 Q fertiliser spreader and £950 for a 10ft Flat Roll.

Auctioneers Allen Gittins, Halls’ chairman, said: “Despite the awful weather conditions, most of the large crowd stayed throughout the sale. It was very pleasing to welcome buyers from as far away as Northern Ireland and across Wales and England.

“Peter Groom was well known in the area and had been living at Halghton Grove for virtually all his life. He had built up an extensive and very usable range of farm implements, machinery and vehicles.