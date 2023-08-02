Harper Adams student Will is first winner of Len Eadon award

Will is presented with his award certificate by Senior Lecturer Andrew Black

The award was introduced in memory of Len, a Harper Adams Rural Enterprise and Land Management graduate, who took his own life on January 1, 2022.

Len was a well-liked member of the University community, and the award in his memory will be given each year to a Land and Property Management student who has made the learning experience more enjoyable for other students.

This year’s recipient is Will Matthews, who hopes to complete his RICS qualifications and become a chartered surveyor once he completes his degree.

He has immersed himself in both academic and social activities since beginning his studies in September 2022, and will be Chairman of the Land Management Society throughout the 2023/ 4 academic year.

Will said: “I was delighted to receive the award and great to be recognised by others on my course for my impact in the learning experience of others.

“I am looking forward to the year ahead as Land Management Society chairman at Harper, hopefully raising more awareness of the support available to those that are struggling.”

Course Manager, Dr Mark Simcock, said: “We were delighted to be able to present this award to Will in memory of Len.

“Students can and do so much to support each other through their learning journey at Harper Adams, and Len was an excellent example of this.

“By establishing this annual award, we hope that this supportive culture can be embedded into our community - which we feel will be a fitting tribute to Len.”

Will was able to show his award certificate to Len’s parents Andy and Lynda after meeting them on the Cornwall leg of their Len’s Light tractor relay from John O Groats to Land’s End.

The relay is raising money for three charities – Papyrus Prevention of Young Suicide, the Farming Community Network, and the Farm Safety Foundation’s Yellow Wellies campaign.

He added: “It was a privilege to meet Andy and Lynda, it made receiving the award more important to me and seeing the hard work they have put into the Tractor relay. They have done an excellent job of making people aware of their message and raising money.