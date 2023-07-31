Shropshire Farming Talk: We have such a wonderful story to tell on British farming

Helen Cork

I have been fortunate to meet various farmers, through touring livestock markets during school holidays with dad buying calves, local discussion groups, Hereford cattle breeding endeavours, studying at Harper Adams, show involvements and professional roles.

From top-spec poultry units to progressive dairy set-ups, the rolling hills of beef and sheep farms, to rows of fruit and vegetables, and fields of cereals, pulses, seeds; organic, conventional, and now regenerative, Shropshire provides a perfect ground source for Great British produce.

It’s been interesting to see agriculture evolve over recent decades, reflecting government policy changes, consumer demands, and more recently, farm diversification.

A recent trip to Groundswell, a two-day regenerative agricultural festival held in Hertfordshire, highlighted the link between the soil, our food, and our health, with over 6500 people attending to learn more about rediscovering their land and restoring the soil for future generations, returning to some of the farming approaches of our forebears.

It was great to see local farmers speaking at Groundswell, which was also visited by HRH the Duchess of Edinburgh and the Secretary of State, Therese Coffey, both of whom toured the site to understand the progress being made to deliver a sustainable agricultural future, and the challenges faced.

We have a wonderful story to tell about British farming, which events like Groundswell and our agricultural shows, really showcase, and provide host to the all-important peer-to-peer learning, something that it seems farmers are embracing more these days.