Shropshire MP in call for government to protect 'cutting edge' farming courses

Helen Morgan

The call from Helen Morgan, the Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, came after Rishi Sunak spoke of a crack down on some university courses.

Mrs Morgan used a question in the House of Commons to urge the Education Secretary to ensure that important agricultural degrees are protected from any Government action.

She highlighted “cutting edge” courses offered at Harper Adams that educate many of farmers in new and sustainable farming practices.

Speaking in the House of Commons, she said: “Many of my constituents study or have obtained degrees from Harper Adams University, just up the road.

"Those degrees are at the cutting edge of agriculture and the key challenge facing all of us, which is how to feed the planet in a sustainable way. Their degrees and the likely careers they go into are classified by the Office for National Statistics as “unprofessional”.

“Will the Secretary of State consider reviewing the data and taking a really hard look at how those occupations are classified, because some of my constituents would miss out on a really important opportunity to do a high-class and important degree?”

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan noted the quality of courses offered by Harper Adams and promised to look into ensuring that agricultural degrees are protected.

The Education Secretary said: “I thank the honourable Lady.

"Harper Adams University is a fantastic university. It does a fantastic range of courses, more and more looking at agri-tech, the technology within agriculture.

"I am sure it offers fantastic high quality to its students. There have been discussions about the professions and how the data is organised, so I will look at that. A number have raised that concern, not just those in agriculture.”

Mr Sunak told broadcasters on Monday: “For many people, university is the right answer and it does brilliantly, but actually there are a range of people who are being let down by the current system.

“They’re being taken advantage of with low-quality courses that don’t lead to a job that makes it worth it, leaves them financially worse off.