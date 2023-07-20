Four tractors for sale at farm dispersal near Wrexham

A Ford 7610 being sold at the Halghton Grove dispersal

The sale at Halghton Grove, Halghton Lane, Penley, on Wednesday, July 26 at 3pm, is being organised by leading regional auctioneers Halls on behalf of the executors of the late Mr Peter Groom.

“Peter was well known in the area and had been living at Halghton Grove for virtually all his life,” said Halls’ chairman Allen Gittins, who is organising the sale from the company’s Ellesmere office. “During his farming career, he built up an extensive and very usable range of farm Implements, machinery and vehicles.

“The items on offer have been well looked after, most have been stored indoors and purchasers can therefore bid with total confidence. It’s a sale is not to be missed.”

The tractors include a 1987 Ford 7610, a 1990 Ford 3910-H, a 1994 Ford 8630 Power Shift and a 2006 New Holland TM155.

Also included are a 2011 JCB TM 310s Loader and pallet tines, a 2012 Land Rover Defender 90 Hardtop, trailers, implements, livestock equipment, an extensive range of workshop tools, sundries and fodder.