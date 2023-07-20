Former farm, high in the hills, on the market for £575,000

Hafodty

Hafodty, Llanrhaeadr Ym Mochnant, Oswestry, was previously a working hill farm and now enjoys a secluded spot within the uplands of The Berwyns.

In the late 1960s, the farm holding was acquired and broken up by corporate interests, selling on the farmhouse, outbuildings and seven acres of land separately.

It was improved in the 1970s to provide a comfortable dwelling with a lounge, lower parlour, kitchen, and utility room with WC and small shower at ground floor four bedrooms and a bathroom at first floor.

The farmhouse and outbuildings retain their traditional character with rubble walls build from local stone.

The majority of the land is pasture, with part woodland.

The land at Hafodty

Two areas of woodland have been created to enrich the natural habitat.

One, an upper area, gives shelter to the rear of the buildings and has a mix of beech, oak, conifer, sycamore, rowan, hazel and alder with an under storey of fern, dog rose, broom and gorse.

A second area has been created below the house, and includes a wetland area with two ponds surrounded by rowan, alder and willow and osier.

