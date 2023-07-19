Shropshire Farming Talk: Cultivating safety and protecting your farm with insurance

Shropshire Star farming columnist Keith Fowles, of KLF Insurance Brokers Limited

Figures published in the Health and Safety Executive's (HSE) report 'Fatal injuries in agriculture, forestry and fishing in Great Britain 2022/23' showed 27 people were killed as a result of farming and other agriculture-related activities during the year.

Agriculture has the worst rate of worker fatal injury (per 100,000 workers) of all the main industry sectors.

Therefore, implementing safety measures is crucial and Farm Safety Week serves as a reminder to prioritise safety on the farm.

By identifying and addressing potential hazards, implementing safety protocols, and providing adequate training to farm workers, we can minimise accidents and promote a safer working environment.

However, accidents can still occur despite our best efforts, making insurance a valuable safety net.

It is essential to safeguard your farm's future by having comprehensive farm insurance coverage. Farm insurance plays a vital role in protecting your livelihood.

A critical component of risk management for agricultural operations, insurance provides financial protection against unexpected events that could jeopardise your farm's operations and sustainability. From property damage and equipment breakdown to liability claims and crop loss, farm insurance covers a range of risks.

As we observe Farm Safety Week 2023, let's remember that safety and insurance go hand in hand when it comes to protecting your farm. Prioritising safety measures while securing comprehensive farm insurance coverage provides the necessary safeguards for your livelihood.

By cultivating a culture of safety and mitigating risks with insurance, we can ensure the longevity and sustainability of our farms for generations to come. Stay safe!