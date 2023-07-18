Shropshire Farming Talk: Increased fire risk in rural areas as temperatures soar

Sophie Dwerryhouse

In 2022, nearly 25,000 wildfires were reported across the UK with the temperature reaching a record breaking 40 degrees Celsius together with prolonged dry spells.

So far this year, we have been lucky not to have these sorts of temperatures although June was exceptionally warm and dry.

Posing a real threat to local rural communities and lives, wildfires have the capability to spread quickly destroying farmland and wildlife.

We are particularly encouraging the public to take extra care when out enjoying the countryside by explaining simple precautions that can be taken, such as not discarding cigarettes or any other smouldering material or litter.

This includes items such as bottles or glass shards which can easily catch the sun and set alight dry fields.

It has been highlighted by many CLA members that disposable barbecues and setting off sky lanterns increase the risk of fire in these dry conditions greatly.

Last year, after much CLA lobbying, many high profile supermarkets including M&S, Tesco and Waitrose, stopped selling disposable barbecues in a bid to help stop the risk of wildfires.

Having long called for a ban on sky lanterns, the CLA continues to lobby in government for this.

At present the government is unwilling to impose a ban as they do not consider the danger significant enough.

What can you do if you come across a wildfire? The best course of action is to call 999 and request the fire service.

The Fire Service will require an accurate location, what3words is a good tool to use to give an accurate reference.

Do ensure your own safety and contact the land owner / manager.

For more information about the Country Land and business Association and the work we do, please visit the website at cla.org.uk/