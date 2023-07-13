Wynnstay announces sponsorship of major agricultural award

Gareth Davies

The company has launched the NFU Cymru/Wynnstay Group Plc Sustainable Agriculture Award 2023, which celebrates sustainable farmers and farming businesses in Wales.

The award recognises the critical economic, environmental, social, and cultural contribution of farming businesses to society.

Candidates for the Award will be judged on their commitment across three categories – production of high-quality food to world-leading standards; the protection, maintenance, and enhancement of the quality of the farmed environment and involvement in and contribution to the rural economy, rural community, and Welsh culture.

The winner will be announced at the NFU Cmyru Conference on 2 November 2023.

Gareth Davies, Chief Executive of Wynnstay Group plc, said: "We are delighted to be sponsoring the Sustainable Agriculture Award 2023, together with NFU Cymru.

"The farming industry is now undergoing profound change as farmers transition to a new payments systems based on environmental outcomes and public goods. Wynnstay is playing its part in this transition, supporting farmers with expert advice, products and services, and this Award highlights inspiring examples in Welsh farming.