Shrewsbury to host sale of traditional, native and rare livestock breeds

By Matthew PanterShrewsburyFarmingPublished:

The 14th Annual Show and Sale of Traditional, Native and Rare Breeds Livestock is being held by leading regional auctioneers Halls at Shrewsbury Auction Centre on Saturday.

Valais Blacknose Sheep
Valais Blacknose Sheep

The event incorporates the Shropshire Sheep Breeders’ National Show and Sale, which has more than 100 entries and the annual sale of Valais Black Nose Sheep, which has attracted in excess of 20 entries. The show starts at 9am followed by the sale at 11am.

Proceeds from the sale of a Shropshire yearling ewe from the Piddington flock, which is celebrating its 40th birthday, will be donated to CoppaFeel, the breast health awareness charity.

The decision to make the charity donation was made by owner Sue Farquhar, of Hansnett Farm, Cannon Frome, Ledbury, following her diagnosis of secondary breast cancer.

There are also entries of Dorset Down, Greyface Dartmoor, Ryeland, Suffolk, Charollais, Leicester Longwool, North Country Cheviot, Shetland and South Down sheep section included in the show and sale.

The pigs section includes Gloucester Old Spot entries. In addition to the livestock, a selection of trade stands will be available, including rare breed books, sheep and cattle handling equipment suppliers and feed merchants.

The Halls Shrewsbury Auction Centre Small Flock Cup will be awarded to the highest priced Shropshire sheep from a small flock sold through the ring.

Farming
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News