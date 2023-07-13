Shrewsbury to host sale of traditional, native and rare livestock breeds

Valais Blacknose Sheep

The event incorporates the Shropshire Sheep Breeders’ National Show and Sale, which has more than 100 entries and the annual sale of Valais Black Nose Sheep, which has attracted in excess of 20 entries. The show starts at 9am followed by the sale at 11am.

Proceeds from the sale of a Shropshire yearling ewe from the Piddington flock, which is celebrating its 40th birthday, will be donated to CoppaFeel, the breast health awareness charity.

The decision to make the charity donation was made by owner Sue Farquhar, of Hansnett Farm, Cannon Frome, Ledbury, following her diagnosis of secondary breast cancer.

There are also entries of Dorset Down, Greyface Dartmoor, Ryeland, Suffolk, Charollais, Leicester Longwool, North Country Cheviot, Shetland and South Down sheep section included in the show and sale.

The pigs section includes Gloucester Old Spot entries. In addition to the livestock, a selection of trade stands will be available, including rare breed books, sheep and cattle handling equipment suppliers and feed merchants.