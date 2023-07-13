Farming Talk: News from Shropshire Young Farmers

Max Porter

In the mid-June, we attended the county rally, kindly hosted by the Lea Family near Alberbury.

The theme for this year's competition was Medieval, with competitions themed around this.

We had everything from shield making to chariot racing.

The day started early with livestock judging and flower arranging and the day finished with a family favourite to watch, the gladiator pole above the homemade water pool.

Brown Clee YFC took home the overall rally winners trophy.

Across the county, clubs have been making the best of the summer nights prior to harvesting starting, by getting a variety of tours in.

Bridgnorth YFC organised a visit to Tallis Amos Group, a dealer for John Deere Machinery.

They invited several other clubs and had an amazing turn out both great for YFC and the company to build relationships with potential new customers.

Millington Racing Engines also hosted a fantastic tour for Brown Clee YFC in June.

They showed off the impressive machinery that they use to make their own engines and a tour of an exciting collection of vintage machinery followed this.

The first weekend of July was a day many clubs in the county had been waiting for, the West Midlands regional finals for the Tug of War competition held at Hanbury Show near Droitwich.

The competitions saw two teams representing Shropshire in each category, Juniors, Ladies and Mens. The competition is always fierce with the winners heading on to Tenbury Show in August for the national final.

Unfortunately, Shropshire won’t be heading to Tenbury this year, even though the Shropshire ladies on just narrowly missed out.

The final major competitions of the year happened last weekend where several Shropshire members represented the county at the National YFC competitions at Stafford Showground.

We had qualified for several competitions but a special mention for the clubs that were placed which included Whitchurch Junior Speaking team placed third, Ludlow Jump Rope team placed second and Rea Valley ladies rounders who won the National Competition.

It's fabulous to see so many members so keen to take part in all the competitions and variety of activities that young farmers has to offer.

If you are interested in joining your local young farmers club keep your eyes open for new member's evenings which will be starting in September and October.

Or for more information visit sfyfc.co.uk