Busy month of farm dispersals auctions from West Midlands to Wales

There were good numbers at farm dispersal

The auctions began at Wolmore Farm, Seisdon, near Wolverhampton, for the Farquharson family, on July 1 when a great trade generated top prices of £25,500 and £23,800 for 2002 John Deere 6820 tractors.

Other leading prices were £14,100 for a John Deere 3050 and £12,200 for a 2007 Land Rover Defender 90 Hardtop. Twin axle trailers sold for up to £8,300 for a 14 tonne West.

The sales continued with a retirement dispersal sale for Laurence and Phyllis Morris at Mount Farm, Haimwood, Llandrinio on Saturday, which attracted a large crowd and a good trade, with 124 different buyers for the 300 lots on offer.

Leading prices were £29,000 for a 2012 JCB Loader 526 and £18,000 for a 2004 New Holland TS100A tractor with Quickie loader.

Next up is a retirement dispersal sale for Mr J. W. Simpson, Grove Farm, Maesbrook, near Oswestry on Saturday, July 22 and a dispersal sale on behalf of the estate of the late Mr Peter Groom at Halghton Grove Farm, Penley, near Wrexham on Wednesday, July 26.

Halls are also hosting the 14th Annual Show and Sale of Traditional, Native and Rare Breeds, incorporating the National Sale of Shropshire Sheep and the Midlands sale of Valais Blacknose on Saturday, July 15. The National Sale of Suffolk Sheep follows on Saturday, July 30, both at Shrewsbury Auction Centre.

Also coming up for the company is a genuine complete dispersal sale of farm implements, machinery, tools and collectables at Brynffynon, Sarnau, near Llanymynech on Saturday, August 12, a sale at Cuddington, near Malpas on Friday, August 18 and a retirement farm dispersal sale for V. Marsh & Son, Uckington Farm, Uckington, Shrewsbury on Friday, September 8.

Halls’ senior auctioneer Jonny Dymond, manager of Shrewsbury Auction Centre, said: “It’s definitely one of the company’s busiest months for sales. In addition to our weekly livestock markets in Shrewsbury and Bishops Castle, we have a sale every Saturday during July and are already taking bookings for the autumn.”

Halls’ chairman Allen Gittins, who is organising the dispersal sales at Penley and Sarnau, added: “There are various reasons for the farm dispersal sales, including retirement, change of farming policy and, sadly, the owners passing away.