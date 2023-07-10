Dairy farm near Shrewsbury on market for more than £4.2m

Webscott Farm

Roger Parry & Partners are marketing Webscott Farm, close to the village of Myddle, near Shrewsbury.

It is available as a whole or up to three separate lots.

The farm has been developed and improved by the current owner with significant investment and is ringfenced, set in 216.12 acres of agricultural land.

Roger Parry, of Roger Parry & Partners said: “This exciting sale offers a rare opportunity for buyers to purchase a well-established organic dairy farm in an area reputed for its excellent farmland and transport links.”

The property benefits from an imposing five-bedroom farmhouse which provides generous living accommodation. In addition to the house there is a modern three-bedroom dormer bungalow with its own separate driveway which provides a standalone home or as an offering for farm staff.

The farm has been run as an organic dairy farm and benefits from a particularly impressive and extensive range of buildings amounting to approximately 75,435 sq.ft.

The buildings are centred around the farmyard and are exceptionally laid out for the dairy operation and general management of the farm. Currently set up as loose housing but could be returned to cubicles.

There is a 18x18 Fullwood milking parlour with a 12,000-litre tank and a weeping wall manure management system.

The farmhouse is located adjacent to the farmyard in the centre of the farm and is approached via a private drive. The house has been sympathetically modernised and benefits from a number of appealing features. The property provides generous living accommodation for a family with spacious reception rooms, five bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The land is of good quality and is currently utilised as organic, clover rich pasture, but would be equally suitable for arable rotations. Webscott has benefitted from a great deal of investment to improve the productive capacity of the land.