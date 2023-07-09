Shropshire farming talk: Five steps for considered – and considerate – countryside access

A public path sign. Photo: Bill Smith. Savills © 2007

More correctly described as the right of responsible access, which has been in place in Scotland for a number of years albeit the concept remains somewhat vague, it’s a subject that presents both opportunities and challenges for landowners across the UK.

The health and wellbeing benefits of being out in the countryside are well known, but balancing this access to nature with conservation and the competing demands of a working landscape calls for well-considered solutions.

Making it difficult for walkers is certainly not the answer; it won’t stop people coming and only builds resentment in what is already a highly politicised arena. Quite the reverse; success means collaboration and engagement between landowners and farmers and the wider public.

Here are five steps for a win-win approach to access:

1. Create well-defined routes with gates and stiles that allow access but protect sensitive ecological areas from high volumes of footfall

2. Display clear signage that lets walkers know what action is needed, where and why

3. Enable better and safer access by fencing off fields that contain livestock and managing walkers away from areas with quarries or cliffs

4. Provide hard-standing car parks for visitors. These can be used to generate revenue, but even without that they benefit farmers and the local community by helping to keep country lanes clear

5. Consider providing a clearly designated, fenced area where dogs can run off the lead.