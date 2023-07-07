National Organic Conference proves 'immensely positive'

Mark Lee welcoming delegates to NOC

Run by Organic Farmers & Growers (OF&G), the event welcomed over 200 guests to Mark and Liz Lea’s Green Acres farm in Shrewsbury.

Throughout the day, speakers repeatedly emphasised the importance of developing close working alliances with like-minded businesses and organisations to bring lasting change and greater equity to the sector.

OF&G’s chief executive, Roger Kerr, opened proceedings by highlighting the urgency with which a more holistic approach is needed.

“Incremental change isn’t going to be enough to tackle the challenges we currently face. We need a seismic shift in our farming systems. To harness long-term productivity, 21st century farming must focus much more on soil health, which represents a huge untapped opportunity,” he said.

The day’s speaker programme worked through all aspects of the supply chain, from global market opportunities down to a microbial level, with soil consultant Joel Williams extolling the benefits of companion planting that works collaboratively rather than in competition.

Garethe Hughes explained the importance of Open Food Network’s open-source software platform for building a fair and transparent route to market for over 2,000 producers and 200 food hubs in the UK.

For farmers interested in receiving support to climate proof their businesses, Stephen Briggs of Abacus Agriculture invited delegates to register to participate in Climate Farm Demo. This European-wide network of 1,500 farms aims to reach a target of a 30% reduction in carbon emissions during its seven-year lifespan.

A panel session with six members of the UK Grain Lab, illustrated how a partnership between researchers, food producers, wholesalers and bakers are bringing about legislative protection for genetically diverse cereal varieties.

The Organic Research Centre (ORC) also announced the winner of its Young Organic Farmer of the Year competition. The award went to RBOrganic farm manager, Alex Parkinson for his vision, influence, and leadership skills.

After a sensational organic lunch prepared by local, family-run restaurant CSONS, delegates were given a guided tour of Green Acres which runs a five-year arable rotation and 200 New Zealand Romney ewes.

This included seeing 21 milling crop trials, ‘living mulches’ and a woodland creation project, which were run in conjunction with ORC, Organic Arable and the Woodland Trust. Each of these projects focusing on enhancing biodiversity, increasing resilience to pest, disease and climatic risks.

A demonstration of the Lea’s on farm grain cleaning and flour milling processes revealed how localised supply chains were able to connect more closely with UK farmers.

In the five years since Green Acres last hosted NOC, Mr Lea believes the speed of change in farming has accelerated rapidly.

“We’ve the rise of regenerative farming, an increasing focus on soil health and carbon sequestration while social media provides a platform for greater knowledge exchange. It's an exciting time to be farming and I'm genuinely proud to be organic. I’m proud of the food we produce and the nature that we share on the farm,” said Mr Lea.

At the close of the conference, Mr Kerr said feedback from delegates had been incredibly positive.