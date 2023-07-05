Shropshire farming legal team on hand to help at major events

Sarah Baugh, Megan Price, Anna Russell and Tom Devey.

Specialists from FBC Manby Bowdler’s Agricultural & Rural Services team will be supported from lawyers across the firm’s specialisms to share expert knowledge with show visitors on both personal and business matters.

Experts on hand will include those from the planning team, residential and commercial property teams and the wills, probate and lifetime planning team.

The roadshow will start with an appearance at Newport Show on Saturday alongside WR Partners.

The tour moves on to Burwarton Show on August 3 and Minsterley Show on August 19.

The Agricultural & Rural Services department is one of the top teams in the county and regularly receives a top tier ranking in the Legal 500 and Chambers guides, which recommends the best law firms and lawyers in the UK.

It advises on all aspects of issues from land sales to succession planning, agricultural tenancies, diversification, the Common Agricultural Policy, equine matters, sporting rights and farm and estate management.

Agricultural Lead Partner Sarah Baugh said: “Attending these key events for the agricultural community allows us to meet clients, old and new, in an informal atmosphere and discuss the legal issues that are affecting them today, both in their business and personal life.