Mid Wales livestock farm on market with a £1.75m price tag

Glyn Farm

Its elevated position gives Glyn Farm at Brooks, near Welshpool far-reaching views down a beautiful valley. The four bedroomed, period farmhouse stands in attractive gardens and grounds and there is a versatile range of modern and traditional farm buildings.

The farmhouse has an entrance hall, lounge, sitting room, refitted kitchen with a feature Rayburn Royal stove and walk in pantry, office, utility and wc on the ground floor. Upstairs there are four bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Outside, the lawns have well stocked borders, raised beds, fruit trees and a wildlife area, a separate orchard, a rear storeroom or wood store, a tiled courtyard with sheltered seating and a patio area and a gate to a haybarn and greenhouse.

A diverse and versatile range of modern and traditional farm buildings have been used to house both cattle and sheep and to store fodder and machinery.

The farmland lies within a ring fence and grows a combination of silage and hay crops, with a series of tracks providing easy access to all fields which have water tanks fed by natural streams, spring water and a borehole.