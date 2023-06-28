Auctions to sell 5,000 acres of standing crops across Shropshire

A major farm auction is taking place

The auctions, organised by Shrewsbury-based auctioneers Halls, include one at Acton Pigott, near Shrewsbury on July 10.

Further auctions take place at Montford Farm, Montford Bridge for the Bright family on July 11, for Acton Farm Ltd, Bishops Castle on July 12 and ending with a collective auction at Shrewsbury Auction Centre on July 13.

The Montford Bridge auction has been running for more than 30 years, whilst it will be second collective auction in Shrewsbury.

Farmers across Mid Wales and the West Midlands rely on these annual auctions to achieve the best price for their standing crops.