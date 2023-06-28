Auctions to sell 5,000 acres of standing crops across Shropshire

Around 5,000 acres of standing cereals, maize and grass across Shropshire will be going under the hammer at a series of auctions next month,

A major farm auction is taking place
The auctions, organised by Shrewsbury-based auctioneers Halls, include one at Acton Pigott, near Shrewsbury on July 10.

Further auctions take place at Montford Farm, Montford Bridge for the Bright family on July 11, for Acton Farm Ltd, Bishops Castle on July 12 and ending with a collective auction at Shrewsbury Auction Centre on July 13.

The Montford Bridge auction has been running for more than 30 years, whilst it will be second collective auction in Shrewsbury.

Farmers across Mid Wales and the West Midlands rely on these annual auctions to achieve the best price for their standing crops.

Any farmer or landowner seeking to sell surplus standing crops are asked to contact Jonny Dymond, Halls’ senior auctioneer and Shrewsbury Auction Centre manager, on 01743 462 620.

