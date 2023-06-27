Plans for 'slurry lagoon' at farm to be decided by councillors

Cllr Adrian Jones - Powys County Council.

Powys County Council’s Planning committee meets on Thursday, June 29 and will consider an application by Cllr Adrian Jones for a slurry lagoon at Pied House in Garthmyl.

Following his election in May 2022 Conservative Cllr Jones is the Powys County Councillor for Berriew.

Back in February, Cllr Jones submitted plans for a 40m by 30m slurry lagoon that would be 4.5metres deep.

Changes to farming legislation in Wales known as “The Water Resources -Control of Agricultural Pollution Regulations 2021” says that farms need to have somewhere to store slurry for five months.

Planning agent Tom Davies of Morris Marshall and Pool explained the proposal in a planning statement.

Mr Davies said: “The formulation of the satellite slurry lagoon is to align the farm with the current and future manure regulations.

“There will be no increase in stock numbers as part of this proposal.

“The site has been chosen, due to having minimal public vantage points resulting to being well screen by the surrounding natural environment.

“The development will be screened by the trees, hedgerows and surrounding farmland and due to its elevated position, it will not be easily visible from most public vantage points.

“Therefore, it is felt that landscaping works are not necessary.”

A potential snag for the application is that it is only 330 metres from popular wedding venue Garthmyl Hall and its historic park and gardens.

The council’s built heritage conservation officer (BHO) and Welsh Government historic environment body Cadw have been brought in to discuss the application.

Planning officer, Luke Woosnam said: “Given the distance, it is not considered that the development would adversely affect Garthmyl Historic Park and Garden.

“The BHO has been consulted on this and confirms that he would like additional planting on the southern side to ensure the embankment isscreened.

“This is further to the hedgerow which will line to top of the lagoon.

“Cadw have also been consulted on the proposal and confirm that the

development will not have a significant impact on the historic park and garden.

“They have confirmed that ‘the proposed slurry pond will be seen as a grassed slope and this slight visual change will not alter the way that the park and garden is experienced.’

“It is therefore not considered that additional planting and screening is required and the current proposal is acceptable in this location.”