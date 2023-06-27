Government urged to consider mixed energy approach for heating off-grid Shropshire homes

An off-grid property

The policies mainly focus on moving domestic heating away from fossil fuel sources, such as oil and gas, to more renewable sources including electric technologies, such as heat pumps. However, this move could see two million rural homeowners, who rely entirely on fossil fuels to heat their homes, being penalised.

Under proposed Government plans, by 2026 off-grid homes currently using oil, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) or solid-fuel for heating would be unable to replace heating systems like-for-like and will instead be forced to install an electric solution.

Research has shown replacing existing systems with an electric alternative, such as a heat pump, along with necessary energy efficiency retrofitting, could cost between £15,000-£30,000 for rural homeowners – which 69 per cent of rural homeowners across the UK say they would be unable to afford.

Liquid Gas UK CEO and Herefordshire resident, George Webb said a one-size-fits-all electrification approach is simply not suitable for many homes, especially older properties in rural areas, and a hybrid solution is necessary.

He advised there are alternative low-carbon options that would be beneficial for off-grid residents, which he urges Government to consider in a mixed energy approach.

“Renewable liquid gases (RLGs) are a low-carbon and drop-in alternative to LPG, offering up to 90% reduction in carbon emissions compared to oil, and can be used in existing LPG systems,” said Mr Webb. “The liquid gas industry is investing £600m into the domestic production of RLGs through a range of sustainable feedstocks, with a credible pathway in place to achieve net zero by 2040.

“RLGs can offer rural homeowners greater choice and reduce the risk of financial burdens on the path towards decarbonisation."

Mr Webb added Liquid Gas UK is working closely with Government to ensure rural communities are not penalised.

“We’re optimistic that RLGs bridge the gap between traditional fossil fuels and an electrification approach and encourage home and business owners to explore all available options,” he said.

One rural Shropshire homeowner, Rebecca Morgan, has had a positive experience with installing a heat pump but warns that without Government incentives, many homeowners would be unable to install a similar system.

“We live in a rural area, in a converted a barn, which is well-insulated and has underfloor heating throughout,” said Mrs Morgan.

“We had a ground source heat pump installed in 2013 at the time of the renovation and because we own plenty of land, we were able to install ground loop pipe work, which we laid ourselves. We laid 800m of pipe work, which is more than we need for our home, but we have an adjoining barn that we may consider converting in the future.

“We now don’t have energy bills for heating or hot water, apart from a small amount of electricity used to run the heat pump. Not having to pay for fuel makes a huge difference to us over the winter period.