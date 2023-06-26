Roger Kerr

OF&G (Organic Farmers & Growers) has campaigned for agricultural policy to reflect the benefits that organic’s whole system approach delivers in producing food sustainably while improving the environment.

Defra’s 150-page SFI handbook was published alongside a dedicated organic leaflet, outlining the payments available under the new scheme.

OF&G chief executive Roger Kerr said: “We’re finally seeing some concrete progress and clarity within SFI that recognises the value of the public goods, many of which are consistently delivered by organic licensees. Considering the ambitions to reach net zero by 2050, organic offers an immediate and accessible pathway. The SFI gives farmers a robust platform from which to look forward and project how change, if handled in the right way, can deliver against the targets in the Environment Act and Environmental Improvement Plan.”

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne, meanwhile, has welcomed news that the SFI will begin accepting applications in a controlled rollout from August. He said this latest iteration will offer farmers greater flexibility and additional supported actions to choose from.

That includes for projects that support food production, improve farm productivity and resilience, as well as protecting and enhancing the environment. Under the scheme, farmers will have the opportunity to select from a wider range of 23 actions.

“As a farmer myself, I welcome the latest Sustainable Farming Incentive measures," he said. "This is another important on the transition to the new support scheme and should help uptake participation by farmers for next season."

Mark Tufnell, President of the Country Land and Business Association, said: “We are pleased to see further details of the Sustainable Farming Incentive offer for 2023, which includes a number of improvements such as the addition of new payment options, and a considerable simplification allowing farmers to be paid for more options.

“These changes show DEFRA is committed to responding to the feedback received from farmers on the ground helping to ensure the scheme works for as many businesses as possible. We look forward to the scheme being rolled out to farmers in August, and strongly encourage them to look very closely at all that is on offer.