Harper Adams University welcomes Ofsted Chief Inspector for visit

Pip Maddocks, Jemma Green, His Majesty’s Chief Inspector Amanda Spielman and Amie Prince.

Personal development opportunities for individual apprentices were also discussed.

Ms Spielman and Ofsted Regional Director for the West Midlands, Andrew Cook, were given a tour of Harper Adams’ Food Academy and its Veterinary Education Centre, before a round table discussion in the Agricultural Engineering Innovation Centre.

The discussion included Harper Adams Pro Vice-Chancellor Education and Students, Dr Simone Clarke, and a range of staff who are currently working on the suite of Apprenticeships which Harper Adams offer.

It also included three apprentices who are currently studying at the University, and who were able to explain to Ms Spielman how they combined work and study through their degrees.

The three students were Jemma Green, who is working with Premier Foods in their Stoke on Trent Plant and who is studying a BSc (Hons) Food Industry Technical Professional Apprenticeship; coursemate Amie Prince, who works at ABP’s Ellesmere facility; and Pip Maddocks, who works at Roger Parry & Partners in Shrewsbury and is studying a BSc (Hons) Chartered Surveyor (Rural) Degree Apprenticeship.

Dr Clarke said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Amanda to campus, to give her a tour of some of our facilities, and to invite her to take part in discussions about our work on apprenticeships.

“Ms Spielman was engaged and interested in what both our staff and our students had to say, how we were working to meet the needs of industry through the qualifications we already offer – and our plans to extend this work through further qualifications.

“It was inspiring to hear how our apprenticeship students have added value in their businesses through practical application of the skills and knowledge taught by our staff at Harper Adams.”

His Majesty’s Chief Inspector, Amanda Spielman, said: “I would like to thank the university for their warm welcome on what was a very insightful day.