Shrewsbury Auction Centre to host sale of pedigree herd

Goulding Poll Duchess from the Santa Maria Polled Hereford herd

The herd from Llandysul in Ceredigion is to go under the hammer at a dispersal sale to be held at Shrewsbury Auction Centre on Tuesday.

The cattle, owned by Tony Vasami, is included in a sale of 145 pedigree and pure bred Hereford cattle, which include reductions from the Humblebee Grange and Moralee herds and other select breeders.

“The auction contains some of the very best bloodlines in the breed, carefully selected from sales and on farm paired with extensive use of the very best AI genetics available from the UK and around the globe,” said Jonny Dymond, Halls’ senior auctioneer and Shrewsbury Auction Centre manager. “The Santa Maria Herd is not within a health scheme, but cattle have been purchased from hi health farms and no vaccinations have been given on farm.

"This is a sale not to be missed and the vendor is happy to assist with export to buyers in the European Union.”

Service sires used include Moralee 1 Rebel Kicks, Gouldingpoll 1 Duncan, Gouldingpoll 1 Stockman and Wirruna Peace, to name but a handful. The dispersal includes brood cows, in-calf heifers and maiden heifers.

“We have also been favoured with reduction sales from the Humblebee Grange and Moralee Herds, containing great pedigree bloodlines and productive cows with bull and heifer calves at foot," Mr Dymond added. “These cattle which have the potential to form a new family or simply increase a pedigree or commercial suckler herd.”

The sale ends with a run pure bred cows and calves from the late Mrs Dequincy from Upton Magna, Shrewsbury.