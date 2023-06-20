'Something for everyone' - Shropshire farm on market for £3.1m

Lower Wallop Farm

Lower Wallop Farm at Wallop, Westbury, near Shrewsbury comprises 291.16 acres of arable land, temporary clover leys, permanent grassland and mature, broadleaf woodland together with a five bedroomed, Grade II Listed farmhouse and a range of modern and traditional farm buildings.

Shrewsbury-based agents Halls say it’s a rare opportunity to acquire an organic mixed farm in a lovely setting which has focused on conservation in recent years. Varying habitats across the farm could be of Biodiversity Net Gain interest to potential buyers.

“The farm really does offer something for everyone,” said David Giles from Halls.

Lower Wallop Farm

Of varying topography and freely draining, slightly acid loamy soil, the land has been farmed organically since 2007 and includes 55.65 acres of woodland. Most fields have roadside or lane access, with the remainder accessed from farm tracks.

Located between Welshpool and Shrewsbury, the farmhouse was renovated and modernised in 2011 and provides spacious accommodation.

The farmhouse, which has some underfloor heating, has an abundance of traditional features including sash windows, decorative cornicing, exposed timbers and inglenook fireplaces.

The ground floor has two entrance hallways and staircases, lounge, dining room/study, cellar, fitted kitchen leading to a patio area, sitting room, boot room with a door to the rear garden and yard, utility or office and wet room with a walk-in shower.

Upstairs there are two en-suite bedrooms, three further bedrooms and a bathroom, which are accessed from two landings.

There is parking for several vehicles and a manageable lawned garden with orchard fruit trees and patio area. Domestic outbuildings to the rear of the farmhouse comprise a triple garage, boiler house with biomass and oil-fired boilers and a workshop.

The farm has an extensive range of livestock buildings, some grain storage facilities and traditional buildings capable of alternative uses. Full planning permission to convert a barn to a meat processing facility with an associated educational facility has now lapsed.

The farm has mains water supply and two solar PV arrays, which supply the farmhouse and farm buildings.