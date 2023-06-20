Combine challenge helps harvest funds on 875 mile journey

Olly with the combine

Farmer Olly Harrison was joined by John Branson, Martin Williams and James Baldini, who works for Morris Corfield in Broseley, on a mission from John O’Groats to Land’s End.

The quartet drove Olly’s brand new Claas Lexion 8700 from one end of the UK to the other in order to raise awareness and funds for Mind Mental Health charity, having all been inspired to take part through personal experience.

Children with Cancer UK will also benefit from the fundraiser, after the team took it in turns to drive the total distance of around 875 miles.

Olly said: “We decided we had to do something as we have all lost friends personally. My friend David had a passion for combines and James worked at the dealership, so we said, ‘let’s take on this challenge’. It was actually planned seven years ago but Covid and other things stopped us until now.

“But we have made it happen. It wasn’t just about the money though but rather getting people to open up. We wanted to start conversations and get people to talk more freely."

The team ahead of the challenge

"Depression is a big thing for everyone, across the length and breadth of the country. So we drove the biggest thing we could the length and breadth of the UK.