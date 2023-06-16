First vineyard to be established on Harper Adams University estate

Professor Frank Vriesekoop, Adjunct Professor in Food Biotechnology, William Mower, Head of Establishment at Vineworks, and Halfpenny Green founder Martin Vickers review the vineyard planting on the Harper Adams estate.

And the hope is for the grapes to be ready to produce wine within two years.

The vines were planted in the presence of Professor Frank Vriesekoop, Adjunct Professor in Food Biotechnology.

And there was guidance from Martin Vickers, the founder of the Halfpenny Green Wine Estate in Bobbington, near Bridgnorth.

As the vines develop, it is hoped that they can be used for a variety of uses by the University, not only in the direct production of wine, but also in the development of further teaching around viticulture – or the cultivation and harvesting of grapes.

Professor Vriesekoop said: “10 different varieties of vines were planted on a one hectare plot by specialist contractors Vineworks, in order to establish a vineyard at Harper Adams that could be a production vineyard, a teaching vineyard - and a research vineyard.

“There are two drivers for the increase of viticulture, and winemaking, in the UK.

“One of these drivers is the development of new grape varieties that provide a mature crop in colder climates.

"Many of these new varieties also have a strong resistance to pests that would normally make it very difficult to grow grapes in wet and cool climates like the Midlands.

“The second driver will be the notion that global warming has shifted the climate enough to even allow more traditional grape varieties to do well in the UK.

“With regards to viticulture in a time of global warming, the flip side also appears to be true. Some areas, outside the UK, that traditionally generated high-volumes of high-quality wines are struggling with droughts that are thought to be due to global warming.”

Mr Vikers added: “It was good to see the vines being planted in such ideal conditions. Planting around the country this month has been a challenge with so much rain.