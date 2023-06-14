Fire crews scrambled to barn fire blaze near Baschurch

Picture; Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

The fire appliances including the light pumping unit and the water carrier were mobilised to Knockin Heath, in Kinnerley, near Baschurch at 5.34pm on Wednesday.

The crews were scrambled from Baschurch, Bridgnorth and Shrewsbury.

Officers in Hazmat hazardous substances protective equipment were sent to the scene.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "One barn approx 20m by 20m alight. 70 tonnes of hay and seven tonnes of fertilizer involved.

Crews were using breathing apparatus, a covering jet and a hosereel jet to deal with the blaze.