Fire crews scrambled to barn fire blaze near Baschurch

By David TooleyShrewsburyFarmingPublished:

Three fire appliances have been scrambled to a blaze at a farm barn containing 70 tonnes of hay and seven tonnes of fertiliser.

Picture; Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service
Picture; Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

The fire appliances including the light pumping unit and the water carrier were mobilised to Knockin Heath, in Kinnerley, near Baschurch at 5.34pm on Wednesday.

The crews were scrambled from Baschurch, Bridgnorth and Shrewsbury.

Officers in Hazmat hazardous substances protective equipment were sent to the scene.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "One barn approx 20m by 20m alight. 70 tonnes of hay and seven tonnes of fertilizer involved.

Crews were using breathing apparatus, a covering jet and a hosereel jet to deal with the blaze.

There are understood to be no persons involved.

Farming
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News