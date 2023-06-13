Shropshire chairman welcomes positive changes to ELMs for uplands farmers

Graham Price

Ludlow farmer and Shropshire NFU chairman Graham Price said months of campaigning by the NFU has seen Defra announce a positive uplift to Environment Land Management schemes, and improved options under Countryside Stewardship (CS) and the upcoming SFI 2023 offer.

The decision will mean payment rates in Environmental Land Management schemes are equal for both upland and lowland farms where they are carrying out the same actions, and increased rates for upland farmers in four CS options.

He said: “It is really encouraging to hear Government has listened to our concerns about upland farmers not getting a fair deal under the new ELM schemes. This announcement recognises the role hill farmers play in producing our food and looking after some of our most challenging and iconic farming landscapes.

“We have fought repeatedly for ELMs to be developed in a way that is inclusive and available to every farm business. This announcement for upland farmers means they will receive a huge uplift to the support available under the new schemes which will provide them with the confidence they need to plan for the future.”

The Secretary of State (SoS) Thérèse Coffey joined an NFU uplands delegation and the announcement was made exclusively to union hill farming leaders.

Mr Price added: “There is still more work to be done of course but this the result of more than 18 months of dedicated work by the NFU to ensure upland farmers in South Shropshire, on the Welsh border and further afield are valued for the food they produce and the public goods they provide.

"Numerous meetings and farm visits for ministers and the SoS have helped us to demonstrate the public goods upland farmers deliver, in addition to the sustainable food we produce. I thank Defra and the SoS for listening to and acting on our concerns.

“Uplands farmers will now be able to do what they do best; produce high-quality, protein-rich food and manage our most treasured landscapes.”