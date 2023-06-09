Shropshire's Helen joins team at rural marketing agency

Helen Cork

Jane Craigie Marketing (JCM) has strengthened its team with the appointment of Helen Cork, from Shropshire.

She joins the agrifood and rural marketing agency following a successful career with the NFU, the Scottish Rural Payments Agency (SGRPID) and The Duchy at Highgrove, working with organic beef, sheep and vegetable production.

With a deep-rooted knowledge of agriculture gained in the UK, Australia and New Zealand, and her own Hereford beef herd, Helen combines her practical farming background with a deep understanding of farming and farmers.

Her roles with the NFU included working as Shropshire’s County Advisor, with the sector boards and, latterly, within the Bovine TB team.

She said: “I grew up raising beef calves which ignited a passion for the cattle industry; living around various merchants and farmers sparked questions about how things were done and a curiosity about different aspects of agriculture, food and rural life and how they interrelate.

"Agriculture is a broad and exciting industry, and I’m looking forward to meeting those involved in the sector and learning more, while working alongside JCM's wonderful team to convey the positive stories that farming has to tell.”

Jane Craigie, Managing Director of JCM, said: “Helen’s passion for agriculture and rural places is infectious and deep-rooted, having worked with farmers all over the world, she has extensive knowledge and a natural empathy for our industry.

"Anyone who has worked on cattle stations in Outback Australia, and controlled buffalo in Arnhemland to supply Darwin’s crocodile farms, knows about the realities of the agricultural sector, its tradeoffs and how to communicate the difficult topics within and outside our industry.