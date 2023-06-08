Shropshire farms set to welcome guests to understand more about rural life

Farms in the region will take part in Open Farm Sunday

A host of NFU members in Shropshire will open their gates for LEAF Open Farm Sunday (June 11) to show their neighbours, customers and anyone with an interest exactly what happens over the hedgerow.

Thousands of people will find out more about farming and food as well as meeting farm animals and discovering farm wildlife, as well as seeing the work being done to improve habitat.

Eyton Farm, at Lydbury North, is just one of those taking part on Sunday from 11am to 4pm, alongside Home Farm, Attingham, which is open from 10am to 5pm, and Battlefield 1403 Farm Shop and Exhibition Centre, at Shrewsbury, from 10am to 4pm.

Farmers at Leaton Knolls Farms, The Grain Store, at Leaton, will open from 10am to 4pm, Petsey Farm, at Stoke on Tern, Market Drayton, from noon to 4pm and Willowdene Farm, at Chorley, Bridgnorth, from 11am to 2.30pm are also open.

And Trefarclawdd Farm, at Trefarclawdd Coed-y-go, will open it gates from 11 am to 5pm.

Linking Environment And Farming, LEAF, organises Open Farm Sunday each year, with support from the National Farmers’ Union and others.

Georgie Hyde, NFU environment and land use adviser, said: “NFU members are poised to show off the best of British at LEAF Open Farm Sunday to help more and more people engage with farming, nature and where their food comes from.

“They will reconnect young and old about how their food is produced and hopefully bust a few myths and misconceptions about the industry along the way.

“Since the first event in 2006, thousands of regional farmers and those across the UK have opened their gates and welcomed millions of people on to their farms for one Sunday each year.

“Our members are keen to continue to build community connections and raise awareness of all they do to maintain the countryside, enhance the environment and produce food.

“The farming stage – our wonderful countryside, which has been shaped by agriculture - is the perfect venue to safely welcome visitors.”

People can find out more online at farmsunday.org including nearby places that are open.