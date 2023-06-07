Restrictions lifted after bird flu found in border town

Bird flu restrictions have been lifted over a month after the disease was discovered at a property just over the border.

The disease was discovered at the premises in April
The avian disease was confirmed at a premises near Montgomery, Powys on April 23.

After the discovery, a 3km protection zone was put into place around the property, along with a 10km surveillance zone that extended into England.

On May 17, following the successful completion of disease control activities and surveillance within the zone, the 3km protection zone in Wales came to an end, while the surveillance zones stayed in place.

Today, June 7, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs ended the measures imposed in the 10km surveillance zone.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

