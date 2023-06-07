Restrictions lifted after bird flu found in border town

The disease was discovered at the premises in April

The avian disease was confirmed at a premises near Montgomery, Powys on April 23.

After the discovery, a 3km protection zone was put into place around the property, along with a 10km surveillance zone that extended into England.

On May 17, following the successful completion of disease control activities and surveillance within the zone, the 3km protection zone in Wales came to an end, while the surveillance zones stayed in place.