Police hunt dogs that killed 28 sheep in series of farm attacks

One of the dogs thought to have been responsible for killing dozens of sheep

Police have released an image of one of the dogs after dozens of sheep were killed by what officers suspect are the same animals.

The incidents occurred in Herefordshire, with the first taking place at Upper Gate House in Dinedor at about 9am on May 30.

Then at around 6am on 1 June, it was reported that two dogs entered the same field and struck again. It is believed one of the dogs was the same dog from the first incident.

Some time between 10pm on May 31 and 6am on June 1, a sheep farmer at Lower Huntless Farm in Twyford – approximately one mile away from the other two incidents - reported that his flock had also been attacked by a dog.

The dog was not seen but the injuries sustained by the sheep along with confirmation by a vet affirmed that these had been caused by a dog.

“These are very concerning incidents which are causing a lot of anguish and financial damage for the victims and we are working closely with the farming community to help them maximise security for their flocks,” said Sergeant Mark Jones, of West Mercia Police.

“We can only roughly estimate how many sheep have been killed based on what farmers have told us – we are aware of separate incidents of five, 11 and 12 sheep being killed at different farms so it seems to be as many as 28.