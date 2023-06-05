Harper Adams

It takes place on Saturday and offers those considering both undergraduate and postgraduate level courses the opportunity to see campus life up close, as well as the chance to ask questions about the courses they wish to study, the accommodation and facilities they will be using and more.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Ken Sloan will also be giving welcome talks in the University’s Weston Lecture Theatre at 9.15am and 9.50am.

Experiences on offer at the event include a demonstration of canine hydrotherapy using the dedicated facilities on-site – with an explanation of how the therapy helps rehabilitate the dogs who receive it.

A session exploring zoology and animal behaviour at 11.10am will look at the complex lives of elephants, and will draw on research which has recently drawn media attention looking at how elephants feel about the presence of zoo visitors.

There will be the chance to find out how the green spaces and built environment of the Harper Adams campus relate to the University’s Environmental, Sustainability and Wildlife degrees – and how they are used in teaching.

These will take place immediately after the course talks for the subjects on the day.

And for those interested in our Food courses, there will be the chance to see our industry-standard Food Academy facilities, see the work of current students – and even to take part in tasting opportunities and activities.

Head of Student Recruitment at Harper Adams University, Carl Griffiths, said: “Our June Open day is always one of our most popular, and our campus always looks fantastic in the summertime.

“Our open day offers prospective students of all kinds the chance to see what our campus and facilities look like first hand – something which we know helped many of our current students to make the decision to study with us.

“There will be the chance to meet lecturers to find out more about the course or courses you are studying, as well as a range of activities to try and the opportunity to take up one of our popular campus tours – many of which are led by our current students, who can offer a fresh perspective on life at Harper.

“The campus always looks great at this time of year to – so do take this chance to see our campus and find out more about the course or courses you’re considering.”