Farming Talk: A busy time for Shropshire Young Farmers

Max Porter

Since my last article, I've climbed the three peaks with Brown Clee YFC, raising more than £10,000, attended a National Federation of Young Farmers' Clubs council meeting and been on a Devon YFC exchange.

At the national meeting, I represented Shropshire YFC and the main topic of discussion was raising the starting age of our membership.

This has been a topical debate, with most clubs within Shropshire supporting this motion proposed by Devon Young Farmers.

The motion was proposed due to the increasing challenges that our clubs face with member retention when members join at such a young age.

At ten-years-old, you are still in primary school.

As a majority we supported the proposal as we feel members have the best experience when they join at around 14 years of age as they don't have long to wait until they can join their older members at all the social activities.

Unfortunately the motion wasn't passed but we still actively encourage clubs to try and encourage members to join a little older than 10, though all are welcome.

In May, a group of Shropshire members travelled down to the Devon county show for a county exchange.

We were hosted for two nights at the showground, with plenty of local Cider to taste. The weather was fantastic for the Saturday looking around their three day show, with everything you can imagine from cows to vintage tractors.

On our final day we were taken for a tour around a local farm, with a large contracting business. This was super interesting company to visit with a impressive cattle finishing system and a range of precision farming equipment for both slurry and silaging.

Just last weekend, we had the Shropshire Show! The YFC show team, led by Jack Benbow, Millie Preece and Beck Fergusson did a amazing job at setting up the marquee and decorating it to the Best of British theme.

We had all sorts or weird and wonderful competitions which members had to make and stage for the marquee. Our lovely judges came on Friday to judge, the competitions such as flower arrangements and Victoria sponge cakes, so that the public can view the entries on show day.

One of the most impressive competition saw members make an outfit for a day at the races, of which Ruby Brooker won, and her outfit will be entered to the national round later in the year.

We were kindly sponsored by Clotton hall dairy and Mrs Darlington's so we could provide cream scones to go along with the other cakes at our cafe on one side of the tent.

Coming up in the next month we have a our county rally this year held near Alberbury.

This year's theme is medieval and the day will start with stockjudging and craft competitions before a evening of socialising and BBQ.

Several of our successful members from county competitions will be representing Shropshire at the Tug of War area rounds and also the fencing competitions.

I am always so proud of what Young Farmers has to offer its members and hope the public can see the amazing variety of fun we have whilst helping to support so many other charities.

If you would like to get involved, Young Farmers definitely isn’t just for farmers, so visit SFYFC.org.uk to find your nearest club.