Stop that Sheep! Police anti crime operation kicks off close to Shropshire border

Picture: Leominster Police

Officers in the Leominster area launched the operation alongside Hereford Council Animal Welfare Officers and Enforcement teams where they carried out checks on animal transport.

PCSO Stephanie Harper, of Leominster Police, said: "One of our tactics in the fight against rural crime took place yesterday, under the umbrella of 'Operation Stop that Sheep'

"This is not the first time we have ran this same operation, it was originally in response to a spike in ewes/lambs being stolen across the county before covid."

PCSO Harper said the operation set up by Leominster Safer neighbourhood team, runs in partnership with Hereford Council Animal Welfare Officers and Enforcement teams.

"We set up two vehicle stop points and pulled in agricultural, livestock vehicles, vans and dropside lorries," said PCSO Harper. "We then checked vehicle and driver documentation, whilst the animal welfare officers checked for documentation for any livestock on board.

"The enforcement teams were looking at scrap/waste carriers and any fly tipping offences."