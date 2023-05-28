Shropshire Farming Talk: Last chance to enter into a countryside stewardship mid tier scheme

Maisie Evans

However, standalone capital applications will continue to run year-round, with no end date currently in sight.

If you are looking to apply for Mid Tier Countryside Stewardship Scheme funding, please remember you may need approval from a Catchment Sensitive Farming Officer by Friday, June 9 to ensure the application will be considered.

The RPA reported a 94 per cent increase in the scheme’s uptake since 2020, linking to the announcement of the phasing out of Basic Payment Scheme in the Agriculture Bill 2020.

Since January 2022, revenue payment rates have increased by 10 per cent and capital payment rates increased on average by 48 per cent in January 2023, making the scheme more appealing and attractive to many farmers. However, it is important to remember Countryside Stewardship Schemes are competitive as they are scored against each other, so an agreement offer is not guaranteed.

Countryside Stewardship agreements have been around for eight years now and the options, application and claim processes are well known to farmers in existing schemes, as well as farm advisers and government bodies delivering the schemes.

Sustainable Farming Incentive will continue to be rolled out until 2025 but with no indication as to when Countryside Stewardship Plus will be rolled out.

There is an argument to say we are better sticking with what we know works and then transitioning to an alternative scheme if and when a better opportunity arises.

This is possible if the new scheme offers greater environmental benefit. However, a Countryside Stewardship Scheme lasts for five years, by which time the new schemes under ELMS will be further developed and have clearer direction.

For further advice relating to environmental schemes, call me on 01743 295452.