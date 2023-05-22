Newtown farm open days raise £1,500 for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund

Dr. Jeremy Johnson MBE and Karen Cox of Lingen Davies, Gwyn Evans of Bettws Hall, Helen Knight of Lingen Davies, Andrew Morgan and Amy Horn of Bettws Hall.

The events were staged at Bettws Hall, near Newtown – the 1,200 acre farm, run by Gwyn and Ann Evans.

The public were invited to tour the farm on two separate open days in March and April showcasing the modern facilities and farming practices used on more than 320 cattle.

As well as the tour, the events were also supported by chefs from the local Bull & Heifer pub who provided homemade stabliser cattle burgers.

Bettws Hall became a stabiliser cattle multiplier in 2014 and the family have grown their herd to more than 300 head of cattle alongside their flock of 1,000 highlander and Welsh mules.