The event, which runs from June 16-18, will include a brand-new Future of Farming Zone, which promises to be a platform for discussing topical and pertinent challenges and issues facing the agricultural sector, including sustainability technology, policy, professional development and land-based careers.

Organised by the Three Counties Agricultural Society as part of the society’s mission to support continuing professional development opportunities for farmers, the programme will feature a series of talks and panel discussions, focusing on a range of topics, including net-zero, soil health, water quality, regenerative agriculture, and how to progress a career in agriculture.

Rachael Chamberlayne, from Three Counties Agricultural Society, said: “The Future of Farming area at Royal Three Counties Show will be one of the prime agricultural events of the year, attracting farmers, exhibitors and experts from all over the UK. With the recent focus on sustainability, this event bridges the gap between traditional farming practices and innovation, providing farmers with new insights and approaches that they can incorporate on their farms and land-based businesses."

The daily sessions will be hosted by industry leaders and specialists from across the country, who will deliver valuable lessons, insights and practical guidance on key topics emerging in the field. The event's ultimate goal is to create a community where farmers can learn, connect and share their ideas, concerns and solutions collectively.

The innovative event promises to be a fantastic opportunity for farmers to stay up to speed with new trends, provide a space to reflect on their business operations going forward and connect with other farmers for much needed support and advice.

Organisers hope that it will be the crucial first-step for the society and agricultural sector, as the world continues to adapt to the challenges presented by climate change, sustainability and evolving market forces.

Access to the Future of Farming Zone, in association with Lightsource BP and Virgin Money, is included in a standard ticket to Royal Three Counties Show.