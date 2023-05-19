Charming home with equestrian facilities near Market Drayton up for sale for £895,000

Hilltop

The original part of Hilltop, Sandy Lane, Lockley Wood dates back to the 1800s with two wings added later on with the porch as an addition in the 1990s.

The house, marketed by Savills, offers accommodation over two floors, is south facing with the views looking out from the back of the house over the land and beyond.

Inside the home

There are two reception rooms including the living room, with large glazed windows and a gas fire with a decorative surround.

This rooms leads into the snug which has a wood burning stove and opens into the inner hallway where you can access the conservatory, which has doors opening onto the garden and terrace.

The kitchen breakfast was updated in 2017 and has a range of fitted units and cupboards, a larder cupboard, quarry tile flooring and a Range oven.

The utility/boot room is off the kitchen with a door leading outside.

A bedroom

From the inner hallway stairs rise to the first floor and split; to the left is the principal bedroom with wonderful views and built in wardrobes. There is a separate shower room. To the right of the staircase are three further bedrooms, two with fitted wardrobes and the fourth bedroom currently used as an office.

The gardens at Hilltop and mainly laid to lawn with mature beds including Azealia bed, Rose beds, two greenhouses, a garden shed and a vegetable garden. The lawn is bordered with post and rail fencing to separate the land and paddocks. There is a side gate leading off the lane to access the side of the house.

A double gate provides access onto a hard standing area where there is a wonderful sandstone barn, currently used as a hay store, but with the necessary planning permission could look to be converted.

The stable area

The equestrian facilities may be accessed via a wicket gate near to the house and are very practically laid out within a square shaped yard, with central drainage and a five bar gate providing access direct onto the paddocks and a second gate providing access to the manege and lorry/trailer park. The four stables are positioned well within the yard providing shelter and good air flow. There is a separate feed and rug store, a tack room and a log store and store area.