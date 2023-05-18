Shropshire's Halls markets farm owned by same family for 80 years

Crabtree Farm at Cuddington, near Malpas.

Crabtree Farm, Crabtree Lane, Cuddington, near Malpas is on offer with Halls as a whole or in two lots and has planning permission for the conversion of barns into two homes.

The productive residential farm, which enjoys a peaceful and convenient location just two miles from Malpas and 16 miles from Chester, comprises a detached four bedroom house, modern and traditional farm buildings and 115 acres of grassland, partly Grade 2.

Lot two, which has a guide price of up to £200,000, comprises traditional brick barns with full planning consent for conversion to two dwellings - three and two bedrooms - an adjoining, modern, brick storage building, a Dutch barn, yard and 0.61 acres of grass and curtilage.

The modern storage building provides a rare opportunity to build a family home with work or storage space in a slightly elevated, south-facing, private location. Adjoining land might be available by separate negotiation.

The farm is being sold because Richard Bennion is retiring, his family having farmed there since the 1940s. Registered organic since 1997, the farm supported a dairy herd until 2006 when it switched to a suckler herd.

The charming, traditional farmhouse, which has scope for modernisation, has a stained glass feature window in the inner hall, a fitted kitchen/breakfast room with beamed ceiling and pantry, living, reception and dining rooms with open fireplaces and a cloakroom with WC on the ground floor.

A staircase leads from the entrance hall to four bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor.

The farmhouse is surrounded on three sides by extensive lawned gardens with a patio, attractive pond, native trees, including fruit varieties, shrubs, a large vegetable patch bordered by fruit bushes and a brick garden store. There is also an adjoining 0.34-acre paddock.

The farm buildings, which are served by a large concrete yard, comprise single and two storey brick barns with potential for stables, a lean-to, two cubicle sheds, two Dutch barns, a cattle shed with a feeding passage and timber cow kennels.

The mostly level land surrounds the farmstead in two blocks and provides good silage yields. Around 40 acres, comprising large, rectangular fields adjoining Wrexham Road, has grown arable crops.

A number of ponds west of Crabtree Lane provide sporting and amenity potential.

A borehole provides water to the house and mains water is connected to the modern farm buildings and barns.