Shrewsbury to play host to rare and native breed sale

Halls, Shrewsbury Auction Centre.

The event, which will feature the National Sale of Shropshire Sheep and the Annual Sale of Swiss Black Nose (Valais) Sheep, takes place on July 15 at the Shrewsbury Auction Centre.

The event is open to entries for cattle, sheep, pigs, and poultry, sect to regulations.

Jonny Dymond, who is coordinating the auction for Halls, said: "The auction will include both MV accredited and non-accredited sections, and a variety of livestock has already been consigned.

"In addition to the livestock, a selection of trade stands will be available, including rare breed books, sheep and cattle handling equipment suppliers, and feed merchants.

"The auction aims to build on the success of last year's event and attract even more participants and attendees."

The closing date for Shropshire Sheep entries is June 17 and other livestock entries must be in by June 24.

Halls Shrewsbury Auction Centre has donated the “Halls Shrewsbury Auction Centre Small Flock Cup” for the highest priced Shropshire sheep from a small flock sold through the ring.

Eligible Cattle entries include Wagyu, Traditional Hereford Ruby Red Devon, Gloucester, Dexter, and Red Poll.

Sheep entries include Castle Moorit, Cotswolds, Shetland, Grey-face Dartmoor, Oxford Down, Hebridean, Jacob, Kerry Hill, Dorset Down, Teeswater, and Leicester Longwool.

The pig section features Berkshire, Oxford and Sandy Black, Tamworth, Saddleback, and Gloucester All Spot breeds.

For more information call 01743 462 620 or email to jonnyd@hallsgb.com