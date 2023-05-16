Best practice game management is key to a future for next generations

Charlotte Marrison, Shropshire Branch chairman, Matthew Goodall, GWCT advisor for Wales, host Simon and son, Arthur Scott.

They were welcomed to Harnage Grange, near Cressage by brothers Simon and Justin Scott and their families earlier this month.

The hosts were joined by GWCT advisor, Matthew Goodall and Coronation Cup Clay Shot winner, Drennan Kenderdine.

Mr Goodall told the audience that advice on best practice in release pens hinges on bird numbers per acre which should be kept as close to 415 birds as possible, the equivalent of 1,000 per hectare.

“Get that right and so many other factors fall into place, for both the birds and the environment,” he said.

"Licences for releasing game are coming close to reality in Wales, while not the case this side of the border, those releasing game owe it to future generations to seek to achieve best practice, to ensure they too have the field sport to enjoy.”

As a new law, restricting lead ammunition could come into effect in 2025.

Drennan Kenderdine explained how cartridges with standard and high villosity steel, together with the right wadding, cartridge size and the appropriate gun will ensure that high birds remain an achievable target.

He also assured the audience that many sporting guns used today can be adapted.