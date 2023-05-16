Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Best practice game management is key to a future for next generations

By Matthew PanterFarmingPublished:

A shoot walk which included advice on best practice game management and the options available as lead shot is phased out attracted more than 60 members of the Shropshire branch of the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust.

Charlotte Marrison, Shropshire Branch chairman, Matthew Goodall, GWCT advisor for Wales, host Simon and son, Arthur Scott.
Charlotte Marrison, Shropshire Branch chairman, Matthew Goodall, GWCT advisor for Wales, host Simon and son, Arthur Scott.

They were welcomed to Harnage Grange, near Cressage by brothers Simon and Justin Scott and their families earlier this month.

The hosts were joined by GWCT advisor, Matthew Goodall and Coronation Cup Clay Shot winner, Drennan Kenderdine.

Mr Goodall told the audience that advice on best practice in release pens hinges on bird numbers per acre which should be kept as close to 415 birds as possible, the equivalent of 1,000 per hectare.

“Get that right and so many other factors fall into place, for both the birds and the environment,” he said.

"Licences for releasing game are coming close to reality in Wales, while not the case this side of the border, those releasing game owe it to future generations to seek to achieve best practice, to ensure they too have the field sport to enjoy.”

As a new law, restricting lead ammunition could come into effect in 2025.

Drennan Kenderdine explained how cartridges with standard and high villosity steel, together with the right wadding, cartridge size and the appropriate gun will ensure that high birds remain an achievable target.

He also assured the audience that many sporting guns used today can be adapted.

“Talk to your local gun maker,” he urged the audience.

Farming
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News