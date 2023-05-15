The farm is for sale

Barbers Rural are proud to offer for sale Stud Farm and Nantycordy Farm, situated in between Knighton and Presteigne, with both having been farmed in tandem since the 1940s.

A spokesperson for Barbers said: "This exciting sale offers a rare opportunity for buyers to purchase one of the best-known holdings in the area, reputed for its excellent farming practices and forward-thinking principles.

"The combined acreage totals 1013 acres and includes arable, pasture and woodland with a varied and interesting terrain.

"The holding has huge capacity for continued agricultural use but equally offers exciting potential for sporting or equestrian use and wide-ranging diversification projects."

Stud Farm is home to the main farmhouse, a stunning, substantial property offering extensive residential accommodation together with office space and enjoying a wonderful view over its private lake and surrounding land and along the Bleddfa valley.

This is complemented by a comprehensive range of modern farm buildings providing livestock housing, machinery and produce stores.

A short distance from the farmyard, with access from Stud Farm or direct from the road, are four broiler houses each with capacity for 38,000 birds.

A further 500 yards along the private farm road is Nantycordy Farm.

The farmhouse provides compact but well considered living space ideal for additional family or staff and from its elevated position enjoys a phenomenal view along the valley.

A range of modern portal-framed farm buildings including cattle and sheep housing and machinery stores are in close proximity of the house.

Beyond the main yard are two further broiler houses each with 40,000 bird capacity. An additional four-bedroom house is located on the holding and this could be let to provide a further income stream if not required as ancillary accommodation.