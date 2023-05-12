Shropshire to play host to large organic on-farm event

The UK’s largest organic on-farm event, Organic Farmers & Growers’ (OF&G) annual National Organic Conference (NOC) will bring food and farming communities together to explore mixed, whole organic farming systems and organic food supply chains.

Previously known as National Organic Combinable Crops, the newly named conference will be held at Green Acres Farm on Tuesday, July 4, hosted by organic farmer Mark Lea.

OF&G business development manager, Steven Jacobs, says: “UK food and farming faces some significant challenges, with agri-environment schemes still to be fully formed, and increasing economic uncertainty and a worsening climate crisis.

“Despite consumer concerns with rising prices across grocery categories, the UK organic market remains buoyant with an annual value of over £3bn. With many shoppers increasingly concerned about the potentially catastrophic loss in biodiversity and the effects of climate change on future generations, now is the time for the organic sector to step up and communicate its true value in helping to mitigate these challenges.

“OF&G continues to emphasise the proven benefits organic delivers today, not just in market value, but also in producing nutritious food in a sustainable way.

“Organic provides real world, proven practical solutions and NOC is open to the wider food and farming community to come and see this in action through the showcasing of innovative techniques in a working environment and to discuss how organic, alongside regenerative farming systems, can be integrated into our wider food economy.”

In its 16th year, NOC will focus on organic arable and integrated livestock systems as part of a mixed, whole farm approach, while exploring natural capital and organic food supply chains, with evidenced data to highlight organic in action and the benefits it continues to deliver.

In an immersive environment, delegates will be shown around a pioneering and successful mixed 180ha farm business, certified organic for more than 20 years, and will hear from leading experts in agriculture and food on a global scale.

Mr Lea’s arable enterprise includes organic oats grown for the long-standing farmer collective, Organic Arable, and more than a dozen diverse wheats, incorporating landrace, heritage and modern varieties and specially bred crosses, with some included in the Organic Research Centre (ORC) trials.

Mr Lea also has a flock of 200 New Zealand Romney sheep and a living mulch trial, with areas of agroforestry, working with the Woodland Trust in establishing mixed woodland to enhance the farm landscape, help store carbon and build healthier soils.

The international speaker line up currently includes independent plant and soil health educator, Joel Williams, and Dr Julia Cooper and Henny Lowth from the ORC’s senior research team.

Online platform service providers, Open Food Network and Trinity AgTech, specialising in connecting farmers directly with consumers and capturing natural capital respectively, will also be on hand to speak to delegates.