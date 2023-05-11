Harper Adams University facilities to help fire service maintain 4x4 training

Harper Adams

The University, near Newport, and the county fire service have reached an agreement which sees the service’s 4x4 driver training take place on university grounds.

Station Manager at Telford Training and Development Centre, James Bainbridge, said: “The location we used previously for the training was no longer accessible, so we really jumped at the chance to work with another local organisation.

"We have many 4x4 vehicles around the county that provide vital emergency response and support functions to the communities of Shropshire.

"We pride ourselves on being able to reach people when they need us most, so maintaining the capability to navigate some of the trickier terrain in Shropshire is very important.

"We have always enjoyed a productive relationship with Harper Adams University and it is fantastic that we are now able to use their outdoor driving facilities to enable our staff to keep their skills at the high level required to make Shropshire safer.

"Working in alliance with the university has also paved the way for us to engage with the student body about fire prevention during Welcome Week and other events.”

Facilities at the University include an off-road demonstration track, which is used both for teaching and by University societies.

Ian Pryce, business development officer at Harper Adams University, added: "We were delighted at Harper Adams University to be able to provide our facilities for the off-road driver training for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.