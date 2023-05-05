David Newton

David Newton, Timac Agro technical manager, said it is not too late to make changes during the silage season.

“Soil pH is one of the most influential factors affecting nutrient availability and consequent forage quality,” he said.

“Acidic soils not only lock up crucial nutrients for the plant, but they also affect the palatability of the forage, making it sour in taste, which could cause reduced feed intakes in cattle and sheep.”

Liming is a long-established practice to increase the productivity of acidic soils.

However, Mr Newton says choosing the right product is crucial, and it may not always be economically viable to go for the cheapest option.

“While conventional lime will lift pH in the long-term, I’d recommend using a soil conditioner containing a bit more than just neutralising qualities, such as marine calcium with trace elements,” he said.

A soil conditioner, like Physiolith Bio, can help buffer the effects of acidic pH, as well as enhance mineralisation and improve soil structure due to the additional trace elements it naturally contains.