Firefighters rescue cows stuck in the mud near Shrewsbury

Fire fighters used farming equipment to rescue to the animals.

At 21.48pm Shropshire Fire and Rescue Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as "Animal Rescue in Shrewsbury."

It actually involved two cows stuck in the mud in Baschurch.

Two fire appliances were dispatched, including a Rescue Tender, from Baschurch and Wellington.

According to the fire service incident log, an Operations Officer was also in attendance.

Crews managed to release the two cows from mud using "animal rescue equipment and a farmer's manitou.