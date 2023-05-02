Shrewsbury land and property auction generates £1.25m in 40 minutes

Halls held a successful event

The event was held in the sales room in Shrewsbury on Friday and, lasting only 40 minutes, saw a 92 per cent success rate, with 11 out of 12 lots sold.

More than 200 potential buyers attended the sale, which featured residential properties in need of renovation, churches, land and woodland. Allen Gittins, chairman of Halls Holdings Ltd, led the auction along with Halls managing director Jon Quinn.

A semi-detached property in Gobowen with a guide price of £75,000 sold for £124,000, and a cottage near Whitchurch, with a guide price of £110,000-£130,000 sold for £211,000.

Coxall Baptist Church in Bucknell, which was described by the BBC as coming with a fully-working graveyard, reached its guide price of £25,000.

St Deniols Church in Crabtree Green, with a large car park, exceeded its guide price of £110,000-£120,000, selling at £206,000.

Hayley Jackson, who manages the new Halls estate agency office in Oswestry, said, "The number of properties selling at auction has failed to bounce back to pre-Covid levels, but with a sales success rate of 92 per cent, this sale shows that, whatever kind of property you have for sale, the auctions are the best way to achieve a quick sale."

Land on the edge of St Martins village, with an expected price of £164,000 sold for £200,000, and a piece of land at Old Woods near Bomere Heath sold for £48,000 compared to a guide price of £25,000.

Land at St Georges in Telford was listed with a guide price of £15,000 sold for £55,000.

Shaun Jones, who is the head of planning at Halls, said: "The sale demonstrated investor confidence as these pieces of land all came without any planning consent but still sold very quickly. The brisk bidding showed that any talk of a downturn in the property market was not holding back buyers."

Mr Quinn added: "Halls has been selling properties by public auction since 1845, and the auction team has experience of marketing and selling all types of properties from country estates and farms to renovation projects, and brownfield land."