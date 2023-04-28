Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Powys farm with 250 acres of land is up for sale

By Matthew PanterFarmingPublished:

The chance to buy a grassland and arable farm with more than 250 acres of land has arisen.

Penlan Farm
Penlan Farm

Estate agents McCartney’s are marketing Penlarn Farm, near Knighton, which is available to buy as a whole or in two lots by formal tender.

A spokesperson for McCartney's said: "This is a rare opportunity to purchase an excellent grassland and arable farm comprising farm buildings together with some 256.96 acres of pasture, arable and wood land.

Penlan Farm

"Penlan Farm occupies an attractive position overlooking the village of Whitton and beyond.

"As a whole there may be potential for a possibility of agricultural accommodation, subject to planning.

"The land would have excellent stocking capabilities in this renowned farming area of Mid Wales."

Penlan Farm

"More than 200 acres has been in an arable rotation and much of this had grown seed potatoes and many other crops."

Formal Tenders need to be in writing at the Vendor’s Solicitor’s offices by 12 noon on Thursday, June 1 2023.

Visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/133876778#/?channel=COM_BUY for more details

Farming
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News