Powys farm with 250 acres of land is up for sale

Estate agents McCartney’s are marketing Penlarn Farm, near Knighton, which is available to buy as a whole or in two lots by formal tender.

A spokesperson for McCartney's said: "This is a rare opportunity to purchase an excellent grassland and arable farm comprising farm buildings together with some 256.96 acres of pasture, arable and wood land.

"Penlan Farm occupies an attractive position overlooking the village of Whitton and beyond.

"As a whole there may be potential for a possibility of agricultural accommodation, subject to planning.

"The land would have excellent stocking capabilities in this renowned farming area of Mid Wales."

"More than 200 acres has been in an arable rotation and much of this had grown seed potatoes and many other crops."

Formal Tenders need to be in writing at the Vendor’s Solicitor’s offices by 12 noon on Thursday, June 1 2023.