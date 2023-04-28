Notification Settings

NSA Welsh Sheep event comes to Newtown

By Matthew Panter

The NSA Welsh Sheep 2023 is heading to the region this month.

An event for sheep producers will be held

The on-farm event will welcome visitors to Red House Farm, Aberhafesp, Newtown on Tuesday, May 16.

A spokesperson said: "It is a recognised technical and informative event which is not to be missed by sheep producers far and wide.

"And this year there will be a new emphasis on reaching out to tell the public of the positive story that is Welsh sheep farming."

Among the attractions on the day will be a busy seminar tent which will feature discussions on the role of lamb and mutton in a balanced diet, the sustainability of sheep farming, and the importance of looking after the next sheep farming generation.

Full details of the event can be found at www.welshsheep.org.uk.

Farming
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

