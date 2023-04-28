NSA Welsh Sheep event comes to Newtown

An event for sheep producers will be held

The on-farm event will welcome visitors to Red House Farm, Aberhafesp, Newtown on Tuesday, May 16.

A spokesperson said: "It is a recognised technical and informative event which is not to be missed by sheep producers far and wide.

"And this year there will be a new emphasis on reaching out to tell the public of the positive story that is Welsh sheep farming."

Among the attractions on the day will be a busy seminar tent which will feature discussions on the role of lamb and mutton in a balanced diet, the sustainability of sheep farming, and the importance of looking after the next sheep farming generation.